Jack Campbell named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An impressive number of tackles and a critical fumble recovery has led to conference honors for a member of the University of Iowa football team’s defense.

Jack Campbell, a junior linebacker from Cedar Falls, was named the Big Ten Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts in the Hawkeyes’ 24-14 victory against Colorado State on Saturday, September 25. Campbell netted 18 tackles, a career-high, three pass break-ups, and the fumble recovery in the third quarter that allowed the Iowa offense to tie the game at 14-14.

Three of the Hawkeyes’ four wins so far have resulted in a player earning conference honors. Tory Taylor, the team’s punter, was called the Special Teams Player of the Week in the win against Iowa State, while defensive back Riley Moss also earned Defensive Player of the Week in the game against Indiana.

Iowa plays next on the road against Maryland on Friday, October 1, at 7:00 p.m. The game will be televised on FS1.

