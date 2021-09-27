Iowa nonprofit wants trash clean-up to bring community together

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A group looking to bring change to the state of Iowa cleaned up a Cedar Rapids neighborhood on Saturday.

About a dozen people from the nonprofit Strength Group Iowa walked the Wellington Heights neighborhood, filling up trash bags.

The group says it wants to bring communities together to lower crime. They want this clean-up to motive people in the neighborhood.

“Not necessarily saying that we need people here with us,” said Tresean Myfield. “It goes back to being individualistic. They are going to see us out here and think they should help also.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.