Illinois man wins marathon after 2 leaders take wrong route

Runners line up at the starting line for the Quad Cities Marathon.
Runners line up at the starting line for the Quad Cities Marathon.(KWQC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois man unexpectedly won the Quad Cities Marathon this weekend when the two Kenyan runners who had far outpaced him were disqualified after being diverted off the course by a race volunteer bicyclist.

The Quad-City Times reports that Tyler Pence crossed the finish line in 2 hours, 15 minutes, 6 seconds to become the first U.S. runner since 2001 to win the race. The head track and cross-country coach at the University of Illinois-Springfield, Pence logged his fastest time ever with the win.

It came after Elijah Mwangangi Saolo and Luke Kibet diverted from the course a little more than halfway to the finish line when the bicycle rider leading them mistakenly went straight when he should have turned.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

