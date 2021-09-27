Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Hurricane Sam, small but mighty, swirls offshore in Atlantic

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Hurricane Sam was a powerful Category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean on Monday but was centered well offshore and posed no threats to land, though it could generate dangerous rip currents.

Sam is located about 800 miles (1,290 kilometers) southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is traveling northwest at 8 mph (13 kph), the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.

Sam had maximum sustained winds of 130 mph (215 kph), making it a Category 4 hurricane. Forecasters said there would be little change in its strength over the next day or so, followed by a slow weakening. Sam is expected to remain a major hurricane — Category 3 or higher — through midweek.

The Miami-based hurricane center said Sam was a small tropical cyclone, with hurricane-force winds extending outward just 30 miles (48 kilometers) from its center.

No coastal watches or warnings were in effect. But swells from Hurricane Sam could cause dangerous rip current conditions off the coast of the Lesser Antilles early this week, forecasters said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Two people are dead after a vehicle and train crashed in Linn County.
Two dead in train vs vehicle accident in Linn County
Generic image of crash scene
One dead in Tama County accident
A gun and target symbol.
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa
Summer Hillgas, owner of Heatherwood Candle Co., serves customers during the Market After Dark...
Business owner hopes Market After Dark a boon

Latest News

Marrisha Jenkins was forced to quarantine before getting a chance to hold her little bundle of...
New mother dies from COVID-19 before ever holding her baby
President Joe Biden received his COVID-19 booster shot on Monday, days after federal regulators...
Biden gets COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration proposes DACA workaround: a rule to shield ‘Dreamers’
Pfizer said it plans to ask for authorization of its COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5-11.
Pfizer to apply for kids vaccines
In this Nov. 18, 2003, file photo, John Hinckley Jr. arrives at U.S. District Court in...
John Hinckley, who shot Reagan, to be freed from oversight