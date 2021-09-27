Show You Care
Documents: Virus outbreaks at nearly quarter of Iowa schools

FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools custodian Joel Cruz cleans a...
FILE - In this July 8, 2020, file photo, Des Moines Public Schools custodian Joel Cruz cleans a desk in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School in Des Moines, Iowa.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Information in a federal lawsuit indicates nearly a quarter of Iowa public school students are in districts that have experienced significant COVID-19 outbreaks this year.

The information is from a lawsuit over whether Iowa can prevent school boards from imposing mask mandates. It indicates 11 school districts, including Waterloo, Sioux City and Muscatine, have reported more positive cases in the first month of the school year than during the entire previous year.

The data made public Monday is from lawyers for 11 parents and the disability rights group The Arc of Iowa who are suing to prevent the state from enforcing a law banning mask mandates in schools.

State data shows 12 children age 11 or younger are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

