Cedar Rapids-native Joey Gase crashes during NASCAR race in Las Vegas
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids-native Joey Gase is recovering after a crash during a NASCAR race.
It happened Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
In a post on his Twitter, it says his left-rear tire fell off causing him to hit the wall and go airborne.
He went to the hospital for further evaluation as a precaution but has since been released.
