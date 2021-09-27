Cedar Rapids-native Joey Gase crashes during NASCAR race in Las Vegas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids-native Joey Gase is recovering after a crash during a NASCAR race.

It happened Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In a post on his Twitter, it says his left-rear tire fell off causing him to hit the wall and go airborne.

He went to the hospital for further evaluation as a precaution but has since been released.

Please read below and thank you so much for the support.

- Joey Gase Racing PR pic.twitter.com/7CQwmyKnPY — Joey Gase Racing (@JoeyGaseRacing) September 27, 2021

