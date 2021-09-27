Show You Care
Cedar Rapids-native Joey Gase crashes during NASCAR race in Las Vegas

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 8:33 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids-native Joey Gase is recovering after a crash during a NASCAR race.

It happened Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In a post on his Twitter, it says his left-rear tire fell off causing him to hit the wall and go airborne.

He went to the hospital for further evaluation as a precaution but has since been released.

