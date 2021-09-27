Cedar Rapids man has feeding tube surgery postponed as hospitals limit elective surgeries

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Hospitals in Cedar Rapids are limiting elective surgeries that require an overnight stay.

“Ryan had had his pre-op visit, he had his COVID test which was negative and he was in quarantine waiting for his surgery,” Kirsten Corrigan explained, Ryan’s mom.

Corrigan told us she got a call from Mercy Medical Center last Thursday telling her Ryan’s surgery was cancelled. The surgery was supposed to be this Wednesday.

“We are postponed, cancelled, with no date of reschedule,” she said.

It’s a surgery the family had been counting on to help Ryan avoid pneumonia. When he was 9 months old a daycare provider shook him leaving him with quadriplegia and cognitive delays.

Over the last several months, he’s been hospitalized twice with pneumonia.

“Some of the providers were saying we don’t think we can save him,” Corrigan told us.

It’s why his family opted for a feeding tube.

“To me it’s not elective. You know this is something that could prevent him from being in the hospital again with pneumonia and it’s critical for his safety,” Corrigan explained.

Both Mercy and UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s in Cedar Rapids have told us they’re limiting elective surgeries to 10 per day that require an overnight stay. That’s due to staffing and the number of people needing a bed.

Right now, Mercy has 29 patients admitted for COVID-19, 89% of them are unvaccinated. St. Luke’s has 25 people admitted with the virus, 83% are unvaccinated. Add in staffing issues and people like Ryan are left waiting.

“It just taxes the system too much and the result is rationing of care,” Corrigan said.

