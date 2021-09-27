Cedar Rapids Community School District set to vote on revised SRO agreement

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A revised version of the School Resource Officer Program agreement between the Cedar Rapids Community School District and the city of Cedar Rapids is on the agenda to be voted on for Monday’s school board meeting at 5:30pm.

The amended agreement on the agenda can be viewed here.

The proposed changes come after data showed Black students were disproportionately arrested. Possible recommendations have been discussed by parents, the district, and Cedar Rapids Police at board meetings over the last several months.

The agreement has to be signed by both the district and the city, and would be in effect until June 30, 2022.

The agreement states one SRO would be assigned to Jefferson High School, Kennedy High School, Washington High School, Polk Alternative Education Center, and Metro High School. No officers would be specifically assigned to McKinley or Roosevelt Middle Schools, which was a recommendation raised at previous school board meetings. However, the agreement has two CRPD officers serving as non-school specific SRO’s for the 2021-22 school year, who would serve CRCSD elementary and middle schools.

The agreement would also have the officers work in “soft uniforms” when on duty, with exceptions for special events when the SRO would be in uniform. The SRO would also carry a regulation sidearm, one additional magazine, and one set of handcuffs, which the agreement states is in accordance with Police Department guidelines.

The school district would have responsibility for disciplining students, according to the agreement, not involving SRO’s unless the principal believes an incident is breaking the law. Then, the principal would work with the SRO to figure out if law enforcement action is needed.

The agreement lists duties of the SRO’s, which include leading “lock down” drills, training for staff and faculty, and encouraging individual and small group discussions with the students to establish rapport. They would also be familiar with community organizations like mental health clinics, drug treatment centers, and be able to be a resource for students and their families, and make referrals to such organizations.

The cost of the program is split 50/50 between the district and the city. Each of the seven positions is calculated to cost $138,697, for a total of $970,879 for the fiscal year of 2022.

