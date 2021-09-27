Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

CDC head acknowledges confusion over boosters

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 27, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says she recognizes there’s some confusion now in the United States about who should get a COVID-19 vaccine booster.

For starters, the just-approved booster is intended for people originally vaccinated with shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech.

Last week, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky sided with most of the recommendations from CDC advisers on giving boosters six months after the last Pfizer dose for certain groups of people.

That includes people 65 and older, nursing home residents and people ages 50 to 64 with chronic health problems such as diabetes. People 18 and older with health problems can decide for themselves if they want a booster.

But Walensky also overrode advisers’ objections and said people at increased risk of infection because of their jobs or their living conditions could qualify for a booster now. That includes health care workers, teachers and people in jails or homeless shelters.

“I recognize that confusion right now,” Walensky told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“We are evaluating this science in real time,” she said. “We are meeting every several weeks now to evaluate the science. The science may very well show that the rest of the population needs to be boosted and we will provide those guidances as soon as we have the science to inform them.”

People who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are waiting to hear when they might be eligible for a booster.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Two people are dead after a vehicle and train crashed in Linn County.
Two dead in train vs vehicle accident in Linn County
Generic image of crash scene
One dead in Tama County accident
A gun and target symbol.
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa
Summer Hillgas, owner of Heatherwood Candle Co., serves customers during the Market After Dark...
Business owner hopes Market After Dark a boon

Latest News

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas called again on Monday for Congress to act...
Biden administration unveils new plan for young immigrants
The two young bears wrestle, play with toys and spend their days together.
Orphaned bear cubs become fast friends
President Joe Biden touts COVID-19 booster shots as health experts debate about access.
Biden getting COVID-19 booster shot after authorization
BraeLynn Krisinger, 9, of Des Moines, has been named the honorary Kid Captain for Friday’s game...
Nine-year-old from Des Moines named honorary Kid Captain for Hawkeyes’ Oct. 1 game
After a quarantine period, Jebbie moved to the Arctic Ring of Life polar bear building, where...
Orphaned bear cubs become fast friends