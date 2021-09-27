Businesses struggling to find workers are also facing a challenge of applicants not showing up for job interviews.

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ron Corbett with the Cedar Rapids Metropolitan economic alliance told me they have heard of this happening with other businesses, too.

Corbett says state rules for unemployment might explain the no-shows.

Iowa requires people receiving unemployment benefits seeking at least 2 jobs per week.

Applicants must accept reasonable job offers... that’s based on the salary offer compared to the average salary in the state.

Corbett says people may be applying for jobs just to meet that requirement and don’t show up for the interview because they don’t really want that job.

“And people as they are out job-seeking sometimes they are looking for a job but they don’t always like the job that they are applying for sometimes they check the box for their two applications they do per week,” says Corbett.

Corbett says the best way the state and area can fix the workforce shortage is to focus on growing the population and keeping younger workers from moving away.

Corbett points to the recent 2020 census that showed Iowa growing but not as fast as most other states.

