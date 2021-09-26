Show You Care
One dead in Tama County accident

Generic image of crash scene
Generic image of crash scene(Gray)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TAMA COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Tama County Sheriff’s Office tells TV9 that one person is that a motorcyclist is dead after an accident Sunday afternoon.

It happened at near Highway 30 and Highway V18. Authorities say a van pulled out in front of a motorcycle and that the Motorcycle driver died as a result.

There is no further information at this time. Stay with KCRG-TV9 as more information is available.

