Memorial run for Mollie Tibbetts also helping to find Xavior Harrelson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A run to honor the life of Mollie Tibbetts helped in the search for another young person who also went missing in Poweshiek County. The fourth annual Mollie Tibbetts Memorial Run happened September 26th.

Tibbetts went missing in July of 2018 while out on a run in her hometown of Brooklyn. Her body was found a month later.

11-year old Xavior Harrelson from Montezuma has been missing since May 27th. He was last seen riding his bike in Montezuma, where he and his mother live.

The proceeds from the event were split between The University of Iowa’s Stead Family Children’s Hospital, and a fund to find Xavior Harrelson.

“Keep looking for Xavior,” said Autumn Fye, a friend of Mollie Tibbetts. “And keep him in everyone’s thoughts too.”

Runners at the event also took time to reflect on the person Mollie Tibbetts was. “She’s made a lasting impact on my life,” said Fye. “She was a great friend.”

“The memories that I have of Mollie are nothing but pure happiness,” said Jayce Knight, a native Brooklyn. “She was great at speech, the poems that she wrote was phenomenal. She was always a smiling face.”

This is the fourth year they have held the event, but it’s the first one since Tibbetts got justice. Christian Bahena Rivera convicted of first degree murder back in May, and sentenced to life in prison in August. Organizers say they understand the event may be filled with mixed emotions.

If you or anyone you know has information related to Xavior Harrelson, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s office. That number is 641-623-2107.

