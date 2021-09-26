Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa

A gun and target symbol.
A gun and target symbol.(AP GraphicsBank)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — At least 16 people in eastern Iowa have been charged with gun crimes after a two-day sweep by federal authorities.

The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports grand juries met Wednesday through Friday in the U.S. District Court for Northern Iowa and issued the indictments. Many of those indicted have already been charged in state courts for weapons offenses.

Most of the indictments were for felons in possession of a firearm or for having a firearm and using drugs.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Auditor asks Sheriff to investigate signatures on school board candidates petition
Linn County Auditor asks Sheriff to investigate signatures on school board candidate’s petition
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
St. Luke’s Hospital currently facing staff and bed shortage due to Covid-19
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone - Week 5
Martavis Tayshon Wise, 30, of Waterloo.
Waterloo man sentenced in 2018 beating death of maintenance man

Latest News

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident
Summer Hillgas, owner of Heatherwood Candle Co., serves customers during the Market After Dark...
Business owner hopes Market After Dark a boon
Local candle shop at Market After Dark.
Market After Dark returns to downtown Cedar Rapids
After a year of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Market After Dark returned to downtown...
Market After Dark returns to downtown Cedar Rapids