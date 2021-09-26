Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa boy dies after being run over in homecoming accident

Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.
Emergency crews work the scene of a fatal accident in Sloan on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021.(KTIV)
By the Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SLOAN, Iowa (AP) — A 12-year-old Iowa boy has died after being run over during a homecoming parade accident.

Woodbury County Deputy William Brooks says the boy fell off a float Friday in Sloan, Iowa and then was run over. The Westwood Community School District identified the victim as Kage McDonald.

The Sioux City Journal reports the boy was flown to a Sioux City hospital but died of his injuries.

People gathered Friday at the Westwood Community School football field to greave.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Auditor asks Sheriff to investigate signatures on school board candidates petition
Linn County Auditor asks Sheriff to investigate signatures on school board candidate’s petition
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
St. Luke’s Hospital currently facing staff and bed shortage due to Covid-19
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone - Week 5
Martavis Tayshon Wise, 30, of Waterloo.
Waterloo man sentenced in 2018 beating death of maintenance man

Latest News

A gun and target symbol.
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa
Summer Hillgas, owner of Heatherwood Candle Co., serves customers during the Market After Dark...
Business owner hopes Market After Dark a boon
Local candle shop at Market After Dark.
Market After Dark returns to downtown Cedar Rapids
After a year of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Market After Dark returned to downtown...
Market After Dark returns to downtown Cedar Rapids