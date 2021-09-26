Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

FBI investigating Missouri police officers who let dog bite Black man

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — The FBI has opened an investigation into the arrest of a Black man in Missouri during which cellphone video shows three white officers allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite him.

Woodson Terrace police Chief Randy Halstead said in an email to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that his department was “fully cooperating” with the investigations being conducted by the FBI and the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office into last week’s arrest.

Federal officials and St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell declined to discuss their investigations with the newspaper.

The man who was arrested was treated at a hospital and released. He hasn’t been charged with any crimes.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Linn County Auditor asks Sheriff to investigate signatures on school board candidates petition
Linn County Auditor asks Sheriff to investigate signatures on school board candidate’s petition
The exterior of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids (KCRG File)
St. Luke’s Hospital currently facing staff and bed shortage due to Covid-19
Michael Coghill is charged with lewd/indecent acts to a child.
Witness tackles minister accused of inappropriately touching a child at a bus stop
WATCH: KCRG-TV9 Friday Night Lights Endzone - Week 5
Martavis Tayshon Wise, 30, of Waterloo.
Waterloo man sentenced in 2018 beating death of maintenance man

Latest News

FILE - Memorials for Gabby Petito are scattered across her hometown of Blue Point, New York, on...
Lines of mourners form for Gabby Petito funeral home viewing
Sam has strengthened into the fourth major hurricane of the season.
Forecasters: Sam a major hurricane, but intensity to vary
LIVE: Memorial service for Gabby Petito
A gun and target symbol.
At least 16 indicted after federal firearms sweep in Iowa