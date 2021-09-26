Fall takes a hiatus for a little while

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures will turn toward the warm side of things again today, with breezy southerly winds through the day.

This, with a fair amount of sunshine, will send highs into the low to mid 80s. Expect even a couple of degrees warmer for Monday, but with lighter winds overall.

Temperatures stay above normal through nearly the entire 9-day forecast, though there is signs of a slight cool-down toward the weekend back into the mid 70s.

With overall dry air in place, rain may be hard to come by. At this time, Thursday appears the best chance for showers or storms, and even then it is slight.

