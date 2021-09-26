Business owner hopes Market After Dark a boon

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of people flocked to downtown Cedar Rapids for the first Market After Dark since being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

People listened to live music, grabbed a local bite to eat, and possibly an adult beverage from one of the more than 100 vendors. Summer Hillgas, owner of Heatherwood Candle Co. out of Williamsburg, was happy to have the opportunity to reach a large crowd..

“Starting a small business is never easy,” Hillgas said.

Hillgas started the company with her mother in September of 2020. It wasn’t until February of this year that customers could smell her product in person before buying it. Since then, she has been to 12 different markets.

“Just having that face-to-face interaction with the customers, they get to know our story,” Hillgas said.

