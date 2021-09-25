Show You Care
What apples, a favorite fall classic, can do for your health

By Whitney Hemmer, Fareway Dietitian
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s fall, and that means it’s the season for fun fall treats. Fareway dietitian Whitney Hemmer has a recipe for apple crisp and more apple facts.

Apples

Can an apple a day really keep the doctor away? Maybe! Apples have long been celebrated for their health benefits, and for good reason. No matter which variety you choose – and there are plenty to choose from – you can delight in the many good things you are doing for your body, from head to toe.

Your Head

Fresh apples and apple juice may improve cognition, reduce hallmark signs of Alzheimer’s disease and improve your mood.

Your Teeth

Turns out, an apple a day may keep the dentist away, too. Not only does an overall healthy diet with plenty of fresh fruits and vegetables help promote healthy teeth, eating a fresh apple stimulates saliva production. The extra saliva can help reduce the risk of cavities, which means fewer trips to the dentist!

Your Heart

The soluble fiber found in apples, known as pectin, builds up in your digestive tract and helps get rid of your body’s cholesterol.

Your Lungs

Eating at least five apples per week has been found to help lower the risk of respiratory disease. The antioxidants found in apples protect your body from damaging oxidation.

Your Waistline

One medium apple contains a mere 80 calories, yet boasts five grams of fiber– that’s more fiber than most cereals. Dietary fiber aids in digestion and helps keep you full, promoting weight loss and weight maintenance.

Your Colon

The pectin in apples has also been shown to promote butyrate – a fatty acid that plays a role in colon health.  This combination also significantly reduces the growth of pre-cancerous and tumor cells.

Apple Crisp for One

Makes 1 serving

Ingredients:

For the apple filling:

1 apple peeled and sliced thin

¼ tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. brown sugar

For the crisp topping:

2 Tbsp. softened butter

1 Tbsp. flour

3 Tbsp. old-fashioned oats

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

¼ tsp. cinnamon

Directions: Mix apple filling ingredients in a small bowl. Mix crisp ingredients. Work in the butter with a fork. Layer half the apples in a microwave-safe bowl, mug, or ramekin. Top with half the crisp mixture. Add another layer of apples and then the remaining crisp mixture. Place in the microwave and cook for 3 minutes (or, bake at 375°F for 10–12 minutes).

Carefully remove from the microwave (it will be very hot). Top with whipped topping or ice cream, if desired.

