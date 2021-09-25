Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Supply chain disruptions also taking their toll on Halloween product availability

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With Halloween just more than a month away some people are starting to get in the spirit, but some decorations are harder to come by this year.

Grace Myers, a Cedar Rapids resident, and her friend Kylee Keys spent Friday afternoon looking for the perfect costume, decorations, and getting ready for all things Halloween.

“We aren’t 100% sure what we are going to buy for Halloween, but it’s right around the corner,” Myers said.

Like many, the chance to get creative for the spooky holiday is appealing to Keys.

“It’s a good time to dress up,” Keys said.

Getting into the festive mood, however, might be a little more challenging this year.

“Accessories are hard to get, masks are hard to get, costumes, pretty much everything,” Jacob Cowger, the owner of Balloon’s Etc. & Costume Emporium, said. “In my 11 years, this has been the toughest.

Cowger said it has been difficult on a national level to get inventory because of the impact COVID-19 has had on the supply chain. Personally, he has spent $12,000 on stock for the season, and only $500 of it has arrived.

“It has to come from China and other places overseas,” Cowger said. “Getting it here to the U.S. has been the problem.”

While Cowger is worried the stock wouldn’t arrive until November, after the Halloween season, he hoped people like Myers and Keys would be willing to work around the national shortage that has caused a national inconvenience.

“We need to be a bit more creative,” Cowger said. “Where there is a will there is a way, and we’re going to figure this out.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 1,300 parents in the Ankeny Community School District signed a petition threatening...
Ankeny parents sign petition threatening to unenroll students over mask mandate
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids school district releases criteria for when mask mandate may end
Sen. Charles Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley running for re-election
Linn County Auditor asks Sheriff to investigate signatures on school board candidates petition
Linn County Auditor asks Sheriff to investigate signatures on school board candidate’s petition
One person killed after school bus hits Guttenberg resident

Latest News

It's fall, and that means it's the season for fun fall treats.
What apples, a favorite fall classic, can do for your health
Fareway apple crisp.
What apples, a favorite fall item, can do for your health
Martavis Tayshon Wise, 30, of Waterloo.
Waterloo man sentenced in 2018 beating death of maintenance man
Benton Community beats Mount Vernon in a thriller 20-13, and extends their win streak to four
Benton Community beats Mount Vernon in a thriller 20-13, and extends their win streak to four