Supply chain disruptions also taking their toll on Halloween product availability

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With Halloween just more than a month away some people are starting to get in the spirit, but some decorations are harder to come by this year.

Grace Myers, a Cedar Rapids resident, and her friend Kylee Keys spent Friday afternoon looking for the perfect costume, decorations, and getting ready for all things Halloween.

“We aren’t 100% sure what we are going to buy for Halloween, but it’s right around the corner,” Myers said.

Like many, the chance to get creative for the spooky holiday is appealing to Keys.

“It’s a good time to dress up,” Keys said.

Getting into the festive mood, however, might be a little more challenging this year.

“Accessories are hard to get, masks are hard to get, costumes, pretty much everything,” Jacob Cowger, the owner of Balloon’s Etc. & Costume Emporium, said. “In my 11 years, this has been the toughest.

Cowger said it has been difficult on a national level to get inventory because of the impact COVID-19 has had on the supply chain. Personally, he has spent $12,000 on stock for the season, and only $500 of it has arrived.

“It has to come from China and other places overseas,” Cowger said. “Getting it here to the U.S. has been the problem.”

While Cowger is worried the stock wouldn’t arrive until November, after the Halloween season, he hoped people like Myers and Keys would be willing to work around the national shortage that has caused a national inconvenience.

“We need to be a bit more creative,” Cowger said. “Where there is a will there is a way, and we’re going to figure this out.”

