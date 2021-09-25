Show You Care
Senator Grassley meets with potential voters in Dyersville after announcing re-election bid

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley met Friday with potential voters at Dairy Queen in Dyersville after announcing a run for re-election. Grassley is seeking his eighth term in office.

There had been much speculation about whether Grassley would look to keep his Senate seat. While eating a Reese’s blizzard from Dairy Queen, Grassley said he had given the decision a lot of thought.

“Particularly in the last two or three months, going to the State Fair, or going to the Iowa State game, other places where I have been, including the town meetings that I had during July and August, I was just overwhelmed with the numbers of people who said, ‘We want you to stay in Washington because we need the common sense that you show there’,” Grassley mentioned.

The senator said, aside from the people’s support, there were a couple of issues that pushed him to run again. Those include inflation, the crisis at the border, getting fair market for cattle breeders, and the evacuation in Afghanistan.

“It just seems like there are a lot of problems that our country faces,” he added. “I just feel like I like my work representing the people of Iowa, I like having my county meetings to meet with Iowans, get their opinions.”

But with more than a year until election day, Senator Grassley said he is not really concerned about the election right now.

“The best way to get re-elected is to do the best possible job you can right now whatever you are doing, whatever office you are in regardless of who you are, Democrat or Republican, I have found that the best way to be re-elected is just do a superb job that you are presently in,” he explained.

Grassley also talked about how he is not paying attention to the polls. The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll showed Senator Grassley with a big lead over potential Democrat contender and former Congresswoman, Abby Finkenauer.

Grassley just turned 88 years old and has held his seat for 40 years.

