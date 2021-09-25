One dead following house fire in Buffalo

BUFFALO, Iowa (KWQC) - Multiple departments responded to a fatal fire in Buffalo Friday afternoon.

Officials say it happened just after 2:00 p.m. at the 800 block of 3rd Street. The Buffalo Police Department was called to a report of a fully engulfed house fire.

According to a release, a Scott County Sheriff’s Deputy was first on scene and observed the home fully engulfed in flames. A Canadian Pacific Rail Road Special Agent was in the area and also responded with the Buffalo Police Officer.

Blue Grass Police Department responded to assist as well. When they arrived, officials learned that one person was still inside the home.

Officials say that officers attempted to get in to the home. However, the intensity and the spread of the flames had progressed to the point that they could not get in to the person inside.

The name of the deceased is not being released at this time. Another person was treated for minor injuries.

Multiple departments assisted in the situation, including Buffalo Fire Department, Blue Grass Fire Department and the Walcott Fire Department.

