No. 5 Iowa rallies to defeat Colorado State 24-14

Colorado State defensive back Tywan Francis (8) tackles Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) on a...
Colorado State defensive back Tywan Francis (8) tackles Iowa tight end Sam LaPorta (84) on a run after a catch during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)(Ron Johnson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Spencer Petras threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns and No. 5 Iowa needed a second-half comeback to defeat Colorado State 24-14.

The Hawkeyes won their 10th consecutive game dating back to last season. It’s the program’s longest winning streak since a 12-game streak in 2015.

Iowa also has a 15-game nonconference winning streak that is the longest current streak in the nation. Colorado State led 14-7 at halftime, but the Hawkeyes scored touchdowns on back-to-back possessions that took a combined four plays in the third quarter.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

