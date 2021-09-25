Linn Co. Auditor asks Sheriff to investigate signatures on school board candidates petition

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in the Linn-Mar Community School District might have admitted to breaking a state law, which if convicted could mean jail time. The Linn County Auditor is asking the county sheriff to investigate a nomination petition for school board after people say they signed somebody else’s name.

Geralyn Jones, who is running for school board in the Linn-Mar School District, had people who signed her nomination petition sign affidavits that they signed somebody else’s name with permission. The law in Iowa doesn’t let anybody falsely or fraudulently sign nomination papers on behalf of another person. If somebody does, it becomes an aggravated misdemeanor.

Bret Niles, who is the chair of the Linn County Democrats, challenged the legitimacy of Jones’ nomination petition because he learned people signed for other people. Jones, who is against mask mandates and believes wearing a mask should be a parent’s choice, arranged for people to sign the affidavits as a result of his challenge.

The affidavits and Jones admitting in an election objection committee hearing that other people signed the petition was enough for Linn County Auditor Joel Miller, also a Democrat, to ask for an investigation. Iowa’s new election law, which Republicans passed this year, requires him to do something because he could get fined.

