Dubuque Regional Airport looking to spend more than $150 million in future renovations, expansions

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque Regional Airport has put together a guide detailing its renovation and expansion plans for the next 20 years. That master plan details the airport could spend more than $150 million in renovation and expansion projects.

According to Todd Dalsing, director of the airport, the plan identifies short, medium, and long-term needs for the airport. That includes new taxiways, the extension of runways, terminal improvements, opportunities for development on the west side of fields, and solar arrays.

”It also calculates the future need for commercial air service and even the number of people that will be passing through, so obviously, as that need grows you need to plan for potential expansion of your terminal, parking, aprons, things of that nature,” he added.

Dalsing said they are running out of space at the airport, so there is a need to expand. He mentioned this is a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recognized document, so projects could be considered by the FAA for potential federal funding.

Dalsing expects the city council to approve the master plan in mid-October. Funding for these projects would come from a variety of sources, according to Dalsing, including city, state, and federal funding, like the Federal Airport Improvement Program.

You can find the airport’s master plan documents here.

