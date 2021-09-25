Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Baylor beats No. 14 Iowa St 31-29 after failed 2-point try

Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs as he looks to pass against Baylor during the...
Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy (15) runs as he looks to pass against Baylor during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)(Jim Cowsert | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KCRG) - Gerry Bohanon threw for two touchdowns and ran for another and Baylor stopped a two-point try with 24 seconds left to beat No. 14 Iowa State 31-29.

Breece Hall ran for 180 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries for Iowa State and caught five passes for 51 yards. That included a 16-yard score in the final minute that was followed by a failed two-point try.

The Bears recovered the onside kick and ran out the clock for their first win over a ranked opponent since they beat North Carolina in the 2015 Russell Athletic Bowl.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than 1,300 parents in the Ankeny Community School District signed a petition threatening...
Ankeny parents sign petition threatening to unenroll students over mask mandate
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids school district releases criteria for when mask mandate may end
Linn County Auditor asks Sheriff to investigate signatures on school board candidates petition
Linn County Auditor asks Sheriff to investigate signatures on school board candidate’s petition
Sen. Charles Grassley
Sen. Chuck Grassley running for re-election
One person killed after school bus hits Guttenberg resident