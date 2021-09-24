Show You Care
St. Luke currently facing staff and bed shortage due to covid-19

By Christina Valdez
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:16 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hospitals are saying staff is burnt out from covid-19 and it’s affecting their staffing.

St. Luke’s website lists 135 job openings ranging from nursing to support staff. Hospital leaders say COVID-19 fatigue is causing many staff to retire or change careers.

That’s left the hospital close to capacity as COVID-19 cases pick up. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dustin Arnold says they are fortunate they haven’t had to turn away non-covid patients.

“Something has got to give at some point. and we’ve made a significant effort to preserve regular appointments heart failure check-ups and diabetic checkups diagnostics and laboratory studies electrical procedures that need to be done,” says Arnold.

He also says he hopes more young people will consider a career in the medical field to eventually fill the need.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

