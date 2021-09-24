Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Private schools in Iowa still cannot legally instate mask mandates

Private schools cannot legally instate mask mandates
Private schools cannot legally instate mask mandates(KCRG)
By Libbie Randall
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Non-public schools in Iowa still have to adhere to state law preventing mask mandates. It all comes down to phrasing. In a judge’s order that came earlier this month prevented enforcement of state law that bans mask mandates, only parents of public school students presented the case.

Xavier schools are just some of the many private schools that still cannot legally enforce mask requirements for students and staff.

“It has to do with the folks who brought the suit forward, and because of that the language never included schools such as ours,” said Xavier President Chris McCarville.

Attorney with Shuttleworth & Ingersoll, Sam Jones, says it has to do with the position of the plaintiffs.

“There were no private school individuals who brought a claim seeking to stop the law from being enforced with regards to private schools,” he told TV-9. “The issue of whether or not the law would be enforceable in a private school setting was not in front of the court when it made its ruling.”

Those parents were able to demonstrate how the law adversely affects or harms them or their family. For example, they named respiratory issues. If a similar case were to be presented by a parent of private school students, Jones says the outcome could be similar.

“You can’t say exactly what a court would do, but in general federal laws relating to those with disabilities apply in both a private and public setting,” said Jones.

In the meantime, President McCarville says Xavier aims to do everything else it can in order to keep students and staff safe.

“We have a multi-layered mitigation process in place that we adhere to on a daily basis,” he said. “We’re continually reviewing that here at Xavier.”

As of Friday afternoon, they’ve had less than two-percent of the student body and staff test positive this school year.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed after school bus hits Guttenberg resident
More than 1,300 parents in the Ankeny Community School District signed a petition threatening...
Ankeny parents sign petition threatening to unenroll students over mask mandate
Cedar Rapids Police issued an Operation Quickfind for Jaqson Tejada
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jaqson Tejada
OBGYN who got COVID-19 while pregnant warns of risks.
OBGYN who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant warns of risks
University of Iowa Hawkeyes
University of Iowa adds women’s wrestling program

Latest News

Hospitals are saying the staff is burnt out from covid-19 and it’s affecting their staffing.
St. Luke currently facing staff and bed shortage due to covid-19
Tomorrow, Iowa will have exactly 12-hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness, but the...
Autumnal Equinox Explained
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Time for the Monday, September 20, 2021, edition of John’s Big Ol’ Fish!
John's Big Ol' Fish: Monday, September 20, 2021