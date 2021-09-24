Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

No masks required for Bettendorf Community Schools

By Hernan Gutierrez
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Community School District took no action to require masks at its board meeting Thursday night.

Board member Richard Lynch made the motion to implement a mandate at the elementary level until children of that age could get vaccinated, but no one on the board seconded the motion.

About 70 community members were at the meeting, with about 16 choosing to voice their thoughts during public comment. The majority of people at the meeting did not want a mask mandate to be implemented.

One of those was Bettendorf parent, Emily Smith. She asked the decision be left to the parents.

“Right now we have the choice thanks to Gov. Reynolds,” Smith said. “Right now there’s something to be said about local control, okay? And us as parents have that.”

Meanwhile, only two people spoke in favor of a mask mandate, including Dave Jimenez who wanted the board to take action since children cannot be vaccinated quite yet.

“At that point I can see the argument of ‘well you know what, you’ve had the chance to protect your kids,’” Jimenez said. “Until then they don’t have the protection.”

Other school districts in the area that implemented mask mandates include, Muscatine, Burlington and Davenport. Pleasant Valley will discuss it at its next board meeting.

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed after school bus hits Guttenberg resident
Cedar Rapids Police issued an Operation Quickfind for Jaqson Tejada
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jaqson Tejada
More than 1,300 parents in the Ankeny Community School District signed a petition threatening...
Ankeny parents sign petition threatening to unenroll students over mask mandate
OBGYN who got COVID-19 while pregnant warns of risks.
OBGYN who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant warns of risks
University of Iowa Hawkeyes
University of Iowa adds women’s wrestling program

Latest News

Construction is now underway on a new heart center at Mercy Cedar Rapids.
Construction begins on new Mercy Cedar Rapids heart center
Des Moines faith leaders say they're tired of watching congregation members get sick or die...
Iowa faith leaders launch COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Market After Dark returns Saturday night in Cedar Rapids.
Glowing Ballerinas to return to Cedar Rapids Market After Dark
Market After Dark returns Saturday night in Cedar Rapids.
Market After Dark returns to Cedar Rapids Saturday
Iowa Republican Senator Chuck Grassley says he will run for re-election next year.
Sen. Chuck Grassley to run for re-election