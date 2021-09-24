No masks required for Bettendorf Community Schools

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - The Bettendorf Community School District took no action to require masks at its board meeting Thursday night.

Board member Richard Lynch made the motion to implement a mandate at the elementary level until children of that age could get vaccinated, but no one on the board seconded the motion.

About 70 community members were at the meeting, with about 16 choosing to voice their thoughts during public comment. The majority of people at the meeting did not want a mask mandate to be implemented.

One of those was Bettendorf parent, Emily Smith. She asked the decision be left to the parents.

“Right now we have the choice thanks to Gov. Reynolds,” Smith said. “Right now there’s something to be said about local control, okay? And us as parents have that.”

Meanwhile, only two people spoke in favor of a mask mandate, including Dave Jimenez who wanted the board to take action since children cannot be vaccinated quite yet.

“At that point I can see the argument of ‘well you know what, you’ve had the chance to protect your kids,’” Jimenez said. “Until then they don’t have the protection.”

Other school districts in the area that implemented mask mandates include, Muscatine, Burlington and Davenport. Pleasant Valley will discuss it at its next board meeting.

