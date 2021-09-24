Show You Care
Mostly cloudy, isolated showers possible

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front is still on track to move through eastern Iowa today. Clouds will increase through the morning and an isolated shower or two may be possible this afternoon and evening. The highest potential of that looks be Highway 30 and northward, although anyone could see a light shower. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Winds turn back around to the northwest tonight and temperatures fall to the low 40s. Expect a great weekend ahead. Highs in the low 70s on Saturday and upper 70s, nearing 80 for Sunday. Southerly winds bring in warmer air to start next week and eventually temperatures fall back down into the mid 70s.

