Linn Co. jail to release some inmates negative for COVID amid increasing cases

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Correctional Center on Friday said it is working to secure court orders to release a number of inmates currently serving time, as COVID-19 cases increase at the jail.

Officials said there are currently 18 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19. Their symptoms are being monitored and treated as needed, but most inmates are asymptomatic, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. An additional 19 inmates are being quarantined after having had possible exposure to COVID-19.

Officials said these inmates it plans to release are housed in several dormitory-style cell blocks at the center, and have tested negative for COVID-19. Officials also said releasing some of them will allow for more separation between inmates under quarantine.

The inmates that do get released, will be required to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office within 48 hours to reschedule any remaining jail time.

