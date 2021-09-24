Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn Co. jail to release some inmates negative for COVID amid increasing cases

The Linn County Jail, right, seen from across the Cedar River in an undated file photo. (KCRG...
The Linn County Jail, right, seen from across the Cedar River in an undated file photo. (KCRG File)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Correctional Center on Friday said it is working to secure court orders to release a number of inmates currently serving time, as COVID-19 cases increase at the jail.

Officials said there are currently 18 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19. Their symptoms are being monitored and treated as needed, but most inmates are asymptomatic, according to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. An additional 19 inmates are being quarantined after having had possible exposure to COVID-19.

Officials said these inmates it plans to release are housed in several dormitory-style cell blocks at the center, and have tested negative for COVID-19. Officials also said releasing some of them will allow for more separation between inmates under quarantine.

The inmates that do get released, will be required to contact the Linn County Sheriff’s Office within 48 hours to reschedule any remaining jail time.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed after school bus hits Guttenberg resident
More than 1,300 parents in the Ankeny Community School District signed a petition threatening...
Ankeny parents sign petition threatening to unenroll students over mask mandate
Cedar Rapids Police issued an Operation Quickfind for Jaqson Tejada
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jaqson Tejada
OBGYN who got COVID-19 while pregnant warns of risks.
OBGYN who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant warns of risks
University of Iowa Hawkeyes
University of Iowa adds women’s wrestling program

Latest News

Hartig Drug Company announced on Friday it will begin administering booster doses of the...
Dubuque-based Hartig drug to offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters
The side of a Cedar Rapids Community School District bus (Phil Reed/KCRG)
Cedar Rapids school district releases criteria for when mask mandate may end
Des Moines faith leaders say they're tired of watching congregation members get sick or die...
Iowa faith leaders launch COVID-19 vaccine campaign
Bettendorf Community School District
No masks required for Bettendorf Community Schools