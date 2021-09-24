Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa faith leaders launch COVID-19 vaccine campaign

By WOI
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Des Moines faith leaders say they’re tired of watching congregation members get sick or die from COVID-19.

So they’re launching a campaign to increase trust in the COVID-19 vaccines among the Black, Latino, Asian-American, and other minority populations.

Bobbretta Brewton and La-Tica Paige are organizing the campaign.

Brewton said she believes the virus has turned into a “political football” and people may not want to speak up about their concerns.

Paige said people may not want to get vaccinated depending on who they are around.

“If their inner circle is not getting it, ‘Well, my friends aren’t doing it.’ But in a family where people are getting the vaccine you may see an increase of people getting the vaccine,” said Paige.

Both women say many people who aren’t vaccinated are worried about the effects.

They also say people are worried that the shot was produced too quickly.

Recent data from the state’s coronavirus website shows 45 percent of White people in Iowa are fully vaccinated.

That’s compared to only 24 percent of Black people.

Faith leaders in Des Moines are also planning to hold vaccine clinics in their neighborhoods next month.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed after school bus hits Guttenberg resident
Cedar Rapids Police issued an Operation Quickfind for Jaqson Tejada
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jaqson Tejada
More than 1,300 parents in the Ankeny Community School District signed a petition threatening...
Ankeny parents sign petition threatening to unenroll students over mask mandate
OBGYN who got COVID-19 while pregnant warns of risks.
OBGYN who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant warns of risks
University of Iowa Hawkeyes
University of Iowa adds women’s wrestling program

Latest News

Bettendorf Community School District
No masks required for Bettendorf Community Schools
Pediatricians in Iowa say vaccinations for younger kids could come by the end of October.
Iowa doctors: COVID-19 vaccinations for younger kids could come by end of October
More than 1,300 parents in the Ankeny Community School District signed a petition threatening...
Ankeny parents sign petition threatening to unenroll students over mask mandate
The mother had not been vaccinated, due to a fear of vaccines after her husband had a bad...
Father of 8 urges vaccinations after wife dies of COVID-19