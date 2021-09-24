Iowa faith leaders launch COVID-19 vaccine campaign

DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Des Moines faith leaders say they’re tired of watching congregation members get sick or die from COVID-19.

So they’re launching a campaign to increase trust in the COVID-19 vaccines among the Black, Latino, Asian-American, and other minority populations.

Bobbretta Brewton and La-Tica Paige are organizing the campaign.

Brewton said she believes the virus has turned into a “political football” and people may not want to speak up about their concerns.

Paige said people may not want to get vaccinated depending on who they are around.

“If their inner circle is not getting it, ‘Well, my friends aren’t doing it.’ But in a family where people are getting the vaccine you may see an increase of people getting the vaccine,” said Paige.

Both women say many people who aren’t vaccinated are worried about the effects.

They also say people are worried that the shot was produced too quickly.

Recent data from the state’s coronavirus website shows 45 percent of White people in Iowa are fully vaccinated.

That’s compared to only 24 percent of Black people.

Faith leaders in Des Moines are also planning to hold vaccine clinics in their neighborhoods next month.

