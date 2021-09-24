Show You Care
Iowa Dept. of Human Services extends pandemic relief for Iowa foster, youth, alumni

Iowa Department of Human Services
By KCCI
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Department of Human Services announced it is extending pandemic relief for Iowa foster youth and alumni.

Since spring up until August, more than 1,200 young adults in Iowa who have aged out of the foster care applied for and received aid.

The money comes from the Consolidated Appropriations Act.

Former foster youth who are now 18 to 22-years-old have until June of next year to apply for a payment of $750.

Anyone under the age of 27 who has received the payment will not have to reapply.

The Iowa Department of Human Services says those people should receive an additional 500 dollars in the coming weeks.

“We want that to be used for housing, food, or other needs that they may have to help them cope with the effects of the pandemic,” said Doug Wolfe, the transition program planner with the Iowa Department of Human Services.

More information about the Pandemic Relief for Iowa Foster Youth and Alumni can be found here.

