Hurricane Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to reach Category 4

Hurricane Sam is one to watch in the Atlantic.
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 5:04 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
(Gray News) - Hurricane Sam has formed out in the Atlantic Ocean about 1,500 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands.

Forecasters with the National Hurricane Center said the hurricane is one to watch, expected to quickly strengthen into a Category 4 storm by Saturday.

Sam is currently moving at 15 mph as it heads west.

After about a day, forecasters said the storm is expected to slow and turn in a west-northwest direction as it faces a less favorable environment.

The forecast has its growth leveling off after a couple of days.

Because Hurricane Sam is so far out in the Atlantic, it’s uncertain if it will become a threat to the U.S. mainland.

No watches or warnings have yet been issued in connection with this hurricane.

Sam is the 18th named storm in a hurricane season that’s been quite active.

The National Hurricane Center said six named storms formed in the Atlantic basin in August, with three of them becoming hurricanes, and two becoming major hurricanes.

Ida was a Category 4 hurricane when it made landfall near Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Aug. 29. Its deadly impact was felt from Louisiana all the way to the East Coast.

The death toll from Ida reached 26 in Louisiana, WVUE reported. About 50 people died in the northeast from flooding associated with Ida, the Associated Press reported.

Hurricane Sam is expected to become a major hurricane.
