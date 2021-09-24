Show You Care
Glowing Ballerinas to return to Cedar Rapids Market After Dark

By Caroline Reevie
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Saturday night, the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance will welcome back its Market After Dark nighttime farmers market after having to cancel it in 2020 due to the pandemic. This will be the 6th annual Market After Dark.

The market will include three entertainment venues and more than 100 vendors. The Economic Alliance said they are expecting a large crowd for the event Saturday.

The theme this year is ‘Lighting The Night with Alliant Energy.’

Prestige Dance Studio dancers will also return with their glowing ballerina performances, to help light up the night in downtown Cedar Rapids.

Studio owner, Jessica Novotny said her dancers are thrilled to be able to perform at the market yet again.

“They’re so excited,” said Novotny. “We are so excited to be able to give them this opportunity. We are just thankful. They’re just ready to be in front of a live audience again.”

Novotny said the performance has become something her students look forward to, and it helps them set goals.

“It’s just a really unique thing that we do,” she said. “And the kids look forward to it. And it’s sort of a rite of passage as they get old.”

The dancers will perform at 5th Street and 3rd Avenue SE.

The Market After Dark will start at 6:30 p.m. and conclude at 11 p.m.

