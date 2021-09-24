Fall and Summer are felt this weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A cold front slides east. Any shower activity generated along and behind the front ends early this evening. Our sky will gradually clear bringing us into a beautiful Saturday. Lows start in the 40s with highs in the 70s. This will make for a quiet evening for the Market After Dark in downtown Cedar Rapids. Sunday a return of summer which lasts into early next week is with us. Highs jump back into the 80s. Have a great night and a safe weekend!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.