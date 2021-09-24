Dubuque-based Hartig drug to offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hartig Drug Company announced on Friday it will begin administering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to those eligible.
The Dubuque-based pharmacy said the boosters will be available at all of its locations.
According to the CDC, those eligible for boosters are:
- Those ages 65 and older
- Those ages 18 and older with underlying medical conditions, which the CDC details here.
- Those who are healthcare workers, or an occupation that puts them at an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19.
Those eligible must also receive the booster six months after receiving their second dose.
Hartig said it encourages scheduled appointments, but walk-ins are also welcome.
For more information, including how to schedule an appointment, go to HartigDrug.com/appointment.
