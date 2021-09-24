Dubuque-based Hartig drug to offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hartig Drug Company announced on Friday it will begin administering booster doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to those eligible.

The Dubuque-based pharmacy said the boosters will be available at all of its locations.

According to the CDC, those eligible for boosters are:

Those ages 65 and older

Those ages 18 and older with underlying medical conditions, which the CDC details here

Those who are healthcare workers, or an occupation that puts them at an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19.

Those eligible must also receive the booster six months after receiving their second dose.

Hartig said it encourages scheduled appointments, but walk-ins are also welcome.

For more information, including how to schedule an appointment, go to HartigDrug.com/appointment.

