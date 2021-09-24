Construction begins on new Mercy Cedar Rapids heart center

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction is now underway on a new heart center at Mercy Cedar Rapids.

Crews broke ground on Thursday.

The Heart center will be at the corner of 9th Street and 8th Avenue southeast.

Dr. Ryan Hollenbeck, an interventional cardiologist at Mercy Cedar Rapids, said they needed to grow to see more patients, because of the increase in volume over the last several years.

“The population’s getting older, and so as we age, we are more likely to have heart and vascular disease,” Dr. Hollenbeck said.

The heart center will open in 2023.

A donation from the estate of Jewel and Jim Plumb is helping to pay for the center.

