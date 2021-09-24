Show You Care
Chuck Grassley running for re-election

Sen. Charles Grassley
Sen. Charles Grassley
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s longest serving U.S. senator, Chuck Grassley, announced on Friday he is running for re-election.

In a press release, Grassley, of New Hartford, said he plans to meet with Iowans in a variety of settings to discuss issues important to Iowa’s communities, schools, businesses, farms and families. His schedule includes stops in Marion, Davenport, Dyersville, Des Moines and Waterloo.

“In a time of crisis and polarization, Iowa needs strong, effective leadership,” Grassley said. “I’m focused on serving the people of Iowa as your senator and fighting for policies that will make Iowa an even better place to raise a family and grow a business.”

Grassley will run against former U.S. representative Democrat Abby Finkenauer. Finkenauer previously served for Iowa’s first congressional district.

Grassley has served in the U.S. Senate since 1981.

Grassley announced the following schedule:

Friday, Sept. 24, 2021

Q&A on public safety with eastern Iowa law enforcement officials 8:30 a.m. - 9:15 a.m.

Mr. Beans 1080 East Post Road, Marion.

Q&A on Sen. Grassley’s efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs 11:15 a.m.-noon

Davenport Country Club 25500 Valley Drive, Pleasant Valley.

Meet & Greet with Iowans at Dairy Queen

640 16th Avenue Southeast, Dyersville.

National Cattle Congress4 p.m.-4:30 p.m.

257 Ansborough Avenue, Waterloo

Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021

Governor Kim Reynolds Annual Harvest Festival 4:30-7 p.m.

Elwell Family Food Center, Iowa State Fairgrounds, Des Moines.

