Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Charges urged for Missouri cops who let dog bite Black man

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that...
St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.(Source: Canva, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODSON TERRACE, Mo. (AP) — St. Louis-area racial injustice activists are calling for the firing and prosecution of three white police officers after cellphone video showed them allowing a police dog to repeatedly bite a Black man during an arrest.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell says he is investigating the incident that happened Monday in Woodson Terrace, Missouri, but has declined further comment.

Police have declined comment except for a Facebook posting.

About 20 racial injustice activists, at a news conference outside police headquarters, vowed to pressure Bell and city leaders to act quickly.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed after school bus hits Guttenberg resident
More than 1,300 parents in the Ankeny Community School District signed a petition threatening...
Ankeny parents sign petition threatening to unenroll students over mask mandate
Cedar Rapids Police issued an Operation Quickfind for Jaqson Tejada
Operation Quickfind canceled: Jaqson Tejada
OBGYN who got COVID-19 while pregnant warns of risks.
OBGYN who tested positive for COVID-19 while pregnant warns of risks
University of Iowa Hawkeyes
University of Iowa adds women’s wrestling program

Latest News

Men lift a baby over the waters of the Rio Grande river as migrants, many from Haiti, wade...
Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp
Private schools cannot legally instate mask mandates
Private schools in Iowa still cannot legally instate mask mandates
Investigators determined that aging equipment belonging to the nation’s largest utility sparked...
Electric company charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4
Hospitals are saying the staff is burnt out from covid-19 and it’s affecting their staffing.
St. Luke currently facing staff and bed shortage due to covid-19
FILE - This photo from Friday May 9, 2008, shows R. Kelly arriving for the first day of jury...
R. Kelly’s fate now in jury’s hands in sex trafficking trial