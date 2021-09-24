Area pharmacies start administering COVID-19 booster shots as recommended by CDC

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The CDC is recommending COVID-19 booster shots for certain groups who completed their Pfizer series at least 6 months ago.

Roger Thompson is Operations Director for eight pharmacies across Eastern Iowa including Mount Vernon Pharmacy. He’s started to give booster shots to those who are eligible.

”For the long term care facilities in Johnson and Linn County I would say I probably have over 25-hundred doses already scheduled,” Thompson said.

The CDC says those in long term care facilities and those 65 and older who completed their Pfizer series at least 6 months ago should get a booster. They’re also recommending those 18 and older with underlying health conditions, or who work in settings at higher risks of exposure, get boosters too.

Dr. Cameron Webb, The Senior Advisor to the White House COVID response told us he’s glad to be getting a booster himself.

”As a healthcare worker, I’m working in the COVID unit tomorrow, it’s something that brings me some modicum of peace,” Dr. Webb said.

But not all healthcare workers qualify right now.

”Myself I actually being a healthcare worker and doing all these clinics, I don’t qualify for the booster shot because we were given Moderna so I’m actually on that list of people still waiting,” Thompson explained.

We asked Dr. Webb if those who received Moderna or Johnson & Johnson could expect booster shots to be available soon.

”We’ve got about 68 million folks who got Moderna. About almost 15 million folks who got Johnson & Johnson. We’re certainly not leaving anybody behind. If the science is telling us that some of those folks need to be boosted then we’re going to make sure we get that to them as soon as possible,” Dr. Webb explained.

Those who can, have already started walking into Mount Vernon Pharmacy to get a booster of Pfizer.

”I think our stores are going to see a lot more influx in patients actually coming in and getting their booster shots,” Thompson said.

By the end of the year Mount Vernon Pharmacy will be moving locations. They’re moving about a block away from their current location to 101 First Street Northeast.

Businesses or facilities wanting to schedule a vaccine clinic can reach Thompson by email at rthompson@amicareqc.com.

Hartig Drug and Hy-Vee announced Friday they are also administering COVID-19 booster shots to those now eligible.

