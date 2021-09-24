Show You Care
Amazon packages spill into ditch in semi rollover crash in Cedar Falls, no one injured

Police lights
Police lights(WMBF)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2021 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Cedar Falls said the driver of a semi was not injured on Friday morning when his truck rolled over and spilled a large amount of Amazon packages into a ditch.

Officials said the crash happened just after 5 a.m. at the southbound exit of the Highway 58 and Highway 218 interchange.

Cedar Falls police said the semi, an A&Y Logistics LLC truck based out of Apple Valley, Minnesota, rolled onto its side.

Officials did not say what may have led up to the crash.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

