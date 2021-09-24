Amazon packages spill into ditch in semi rollover crash in Cedar Falls, no one injured

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - First responders in Cedar Falls said the driver of a semi was not injured on Friday morning when his truck rolled over and spilled a large amount of Amazon packages into a ditch.

Officials said the crash happened just after 5 a.m. at the southbound exit of the Highway 58 and Highway 218 interchange.

Cedar Falls police said the semi, an A&Y Logistics LLC truck based out of Apple Valley, Minnesota, rolled onto its side.

Officials did not say what may have led up to the crash.

