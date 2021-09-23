Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Volvo wants its cars leather-free by 2030

Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have...
Volvo says all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C-40 Recharge, won’t have leather interiors.(Source: Volvo, CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 12:52 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Volvo is planning to go leather-free by 2030.

According to the automaker, all its fully electric vehicles, starting with its new C40 Recharge, won’t have leather interiors.

Instead, Volvo will use sustainable sources, like polyester bottles, bio-attributed material from forests in Sweden and Finland, and corks recycled from wines.

Wool-blend interior options will still be available.

The company is changing its practices because of the negative environmental impacts of cattle farming, which it said includes deforestation.

Volvo’s first benchmark is in 2025, when it hopes 25% of its new car interiors will come from recycled and bio-based material.

By 2030, the automaker aims to offer only fully electric cars.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates...
State Medical Director and Epidemiologist to leave Iowa Dept. of Public Health by late October
A vehicle involved in a rollover crash in Linn County on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Two hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County
A three semi crash was caused when a fourth semi stopped and began backing up just outside of...
Three semis crash in Linn County after fourth causes traffic backup
A view of the interchange between Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 in Johnson County from an...
More changes imminent for I-80/I-380 interchange, including multi-month ramp closure
Rendering of proposed $71 million mixed-use development at 1st Street and 1st Avenue West in...
Cedar Rapids businesses excited as $71 million entertainment and mixed-use development advances

Latest News

As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Migrant camp along Texas border shrinks as removals ramp up
A Cedar Rapids man changed his life 26 years ago when he started a fitness journey that now he...
Cedar Rapids 62-year-old changes his life with inspiring 26-year fitness journey
Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around Lee's Summit, Mo.
Street signs with positive messages help lift town’s spirits
It's time for another edition of John Campbell's Great Outdoors.
John Campbell's Great Outdoors: Hawk watchers