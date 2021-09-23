Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

University of Iowa adds women’s wrestling program

University of Iowa Hawkeyes
University of Iowa Hawkeyes(KWQC)
By Chelsie Brown
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 8:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Athletics Department announced Thursday morning that it will be adding a women’s wrestling program.

According to American Women’s wrestling, there are more than 40 NCAA programs. Four schools currently offer women’s wrestling at the Division I level. Presbyterian College in South Carolina and Sacred Heart University in Connecticut are the two schools with women’s NCAA Division I varsity teams.

“This is important to a lot of people for a lot of reasons,” said Iowa head wrestling coach Tom Brands. “This is historic. This needed to happen and it’s appropriate that it is happening first at the University of Iowa. There is no greater place in the world to wrestle than Iowa City, Iowa, and with our new wrestling facility we are prepared to offer world-class training for both our Hawkeye men and women.”

In February, University of Iowa Director of Athletics Gary Barta confirmed the university was considering adding a varsity women’s wrestling program, given the history and tradition on the men’s side and the NCAA recognizing women’s wrestling as an emerging sport. Barta added that in order to add women’s wrestling, the department would need up to potentially $1.5 million in startup costs.

“This is an exciting day for the university, our department and the sport of women’s wrestling,” said Barta.  “Our wrestling history and success makes this a perfect fit. We are confident that at Iowa, our women’s wrestling student-athletes will have the opportunity to compete at the highest level athletically and academically.”

According to the NCAA, to qualify for the Emerging Sports for Women program, there must be at least 20 varsity teams competing in a minimum of five competitions each year. In order to be added as a championship sport, 40 schools need to offer women’s wrestling.

After adding women’s wrestling, Iowa will offer 22 sports, including 14 women’s teams and eight men’s teams.

Girls wrestling continues to grow at the high school and youth levels in Iowa, but is not a sanctioned sport by the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union.

The University of Iowa Athletics Department plans to hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. to discuss the program and to answer questions. It will be livestreamed here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates...
State Medical Director and Epidemiologist to leave Iowa Dept. of Public Health by late October
A vehicle involved in a rollover crash in Linn County on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Two hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County
A three semi crash was caused when a fourth semi stopped and began backing up just outside of...
Three semis crash in Linn County after fourth causes traffic backup
Rendering of proposed $71 million mixed-use development at 1st Street and 1st Avenue West in...
Cedar Rapids businesses excited as $71 million entertainment and mixed-use development advances
Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated

Latest News

Iowa running back Tyler Goodson (15) runs from Kent State defensive lineman Jabbar Price (41)...
Iowa’s offense builds confidence with Goodson’s career game
Riley Moss (#33) walks around the field at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.
Hawkeyes, one of the best at causing turnovers, do it through the simplest means
Iowa Hawkeye football defense.
Defense the driving force behind early Hawkeyes wins this season
It’s been five years since the wave started. A tradition where fans take a moment to put...
Cancer survivor experiences “The Wave” as a patient and inside the stadium