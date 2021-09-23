Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Tropical Storm Sam forms in Atlantic, expected to become major hurricane

Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major...
Tropical Storm Sam formed in the Atlantic on Thursday and is expected to become a major hurricane.(National Weather Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the Atlantic and is expected to become a major hurricane.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds Thursday are near 50 mph with additional strengthening expected.

The storm is expected to be near major hurricane strength by the end of the weekend. It was centered about 1,745 miles east-southeast of the northern Leeward Islands and is moving west about 16 mph.

Sam is the 18th named storm of an active hurricane season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates...
State Medical Director and Epidemiologist to leave Iowa Dept. of Public Health by late October
A vehicle involved in a rollover crash in Linn County on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Two hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County
A three semi crash was caused when a fourth semi stopped and began backing up just outside of...
Three semis crash in Linn County after fourth causes traffic backup
A view of the interchange between Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 in Johnson County from an...
More changes imminent for I-80/I-380 interchange, including multi-month ramp closure
Rendering of proposed $71 million mixed-use development at 1st Street and 1st Avenue West in...
Cedar Rapids businesses excited as $71 million entertainment and mixed-use development advances

Latest News

Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC advisers to decide on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill; no detail
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expresses optimism over ongoing negotiations on the budget bill.
Pelosi: 'Our work is almost done'
As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Mexican forces surround border migrant camp
Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around Lee's Summit, Mo.
Woman hopes inspiring signs make difference in people's lives