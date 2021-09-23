Operation Quickfind: Jaqson Tejada

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police issued an Operation Quickfind for a 17-year-old boy who went missing.

They say no one has seen Jaqson Tejada since 2 p.m. Wednesday in the 600 block of Colton Circle northeast.

Tejada is 6 feet 4 inches, weighs 225 pounds and has what they say is an “MLK verse” tattooed on his thigh. He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information on where Tejada is should call the Cedar Rapids Police Department at (319) 286-5491.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.