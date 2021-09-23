One person killed after school bus hits Guttenberg resident

GUTTENBERG, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials said one person was killed Thursday after they were hit by a school bus in Guttenberg.

The crash happened at about 7:50 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Herder Street at S. 2nd Street. The Iowa State Patrol said a school bus was turning off of Herder Street onto S. 2nd Street when it struck Judy Puls, 66, of Guttenberg. Puls was killed while attempting to cross the street when she was struck.

Officials said students from the Clayton Ridge and St. Mary’s School District were on the bus at the time of the crash. No injuries were reported on the bus.

The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.