Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

One to charge them all: EU demands single plug for phones

European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks during a media conference on a...
European Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton speaks during a media conference on a common charging solution for mobile phones at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021. The European Union unveiled plans Thursday that would require smartphone makers to adopt a single charging method for mobile devices. (AP Photo/Thierry Monasse)(Thierry Monasse | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — The European Union is unveiling plans that would require smartphone makers to adopt a single charging method for mobile devices.

The EU Commission proposed legislation Thursday that would mandate USB-C cables for charging, technology that many device makers have already adopted.

The main holdout is Apple, which has resisted the bloc’s efforts for a unified standard.

The push by the EU will certainly be cheered by the millions of people who have searched through a drawer full of cables for the right charger.

But the EU also wants to cut down on the 11,000 metric tons of electronic waste thrown out every year by Europeans.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this June 18, 2020, file photo, Iowa state epidemiologist Dr. Caitlin Pedati updates...
State Medical Director and Epidemiologist to leave Iowa Dept. of Public Health by late October
A vehicle involved in a rollover crash in Linn County on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
Two hurt in single-vehicle rollover crash in Linn County
A three semi crash was caused when a fourth semi stopped and began backing up just outside of...
Three semis crash in Linn County after fourth causes traffic backup
A view of the interchange between Interstate 80 and Interstate 380 in Johnson County from an...
More changes imminent for I-80/I-380 interchange, including multi-month ramp closure
Rendering of proposed $71 million mixed-use development at 1st Street and 1st Avenue West in...
Cedar Rapids businesses excited as $71 million entertainment and mixed-use development advances

Latest News

Late Wednesday, the Food and Drug Administration signed off on extra shots of the Pfizer...
CDC advisers to decide on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots
The decision is a damaging and disheartening setback for President Joe Biden, congressional...
Top Dems: We have framework to pay for $3.5T bill; no detail
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi expresses optimism over ongoing negotiations on the budget bill.
Pelosi: 'Our work is almost done'
As thousands of migrants wait in a makeshift camp under the Del Rio international bridge to get...
Mexican forces surround border migrant camp
Hundreds of signs with positive messages can be seen around Lee's Summit, Mo.
Woman hopes inspiring signs make difference in people's lives