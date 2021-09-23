Show You Care
No. 5 Hawkeyes play Colorado St seeking 10th consecutive win

Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (7) is sacked by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during...
Kent State quarterback Dustin Crum (7) is sacked by Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell (31) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Fifth-ranked Iowa goes for its 10th straight win since last season when Colorado State visits Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

They’ll also be trying for their second 4-0 start in three years.

Iowa’s biggest defensive challenge will be controlling tight end Trey McBride. The NFL first-round draft prospect already has 30 catches and is averaging better than 100 yards through three games.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is having a breakout season. He had a career-high 11 tackles against Kent State last week, and he leads the team with 25 stops.

This will be the first meeting between the teams.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

