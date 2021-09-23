No. 5 Hawkeyes play Colorado St seeking 10th consecutive win

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Fifth-ranked Iowa goes for its 10th straight win since last season when Colorado State visits Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

They’ll also be trying for their second 4-0 start in three years.

Iowa’s biggest defensive challenge will be controlling tight end Trey McBride. The NFL first-round draft prospect already has 30 catches and is averaging better than 100 yards through three games.

Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is having a breakout season. He had a career-high 11 tackles against Kent State last week, and he leads the team with 25 stops.

This will be the first meeting between the teams.

