Man paralyzed after Iowa police shooting sues officer, city

(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man who was paralyzed when a Waterloo police officer shot him in April is suing the officer.

Marcelino Alvarez-Victoriano contends the shooting was not justified. Authorities say a Waterloo police officer shot Alvarez-Victoriano after he pointed a pellet gun that looked like a shotgun at two Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies. But the lawsuit filed Thursday questions the official version of events. It notes that few details have been released months after the shooting.

Black Hawk County Attorney Brian Williams says he’s still reviewing whether the officer’s use of force was justified. Waterloo Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald says the officer has been cleared internally.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

