Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa Catholic Worker to expand to help more than double the number of asylum seekers

By Brian Tabick
Published: Sep. 22, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Catholic Worker House, in Iowa City, is looking to expand the number of asylum seekers they can assist by purchasing a new house.

This comes one week after the Biden Administration spoke with governors across the country about how many Afghan asylum seekers they will take in from the first group. Iowa is expected to help 695.

“It’s a hands-on way of providing a real human touch to someone who probably has never had that in their life,” Tom Novak, a volunteer, said.

Tom and his wife, Kim Novak, volunteer for the nonprofit and have done so for a combined decade. The current Iowa Catholic Worker House has four rooms for four families. They say the search for a larger house started four years ago.

“We are constantly having to turn people away,” Tom said. “It’s hard to say no to people, but we are limited in resources,” said Kim.

The nonprofit has raised over $700,000 in hopes of purchasing the Burford House Inn on Johnson Street. The Victorian-style home has six rooms, each with its own bathroom. It costs just under $900,000. It would more than double the number of people they could help and comes at a time when more Afghan refugees are seeking asylum.

“We’re already getting calls to help Afghanistan refugees that are coming in,” Kim said. “Right now, we don’t have the capacity to help. With this home, we will have more of a capacity to help a little bit more.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was seriously injured in a crash that pinned him inside his car on Monday afternoon.
Man airlifted to hospital after crash that pinned him inside vehicle in Cedar Rapids
Several severely injured in burglary, assault in Cedar Rapids
A still image from a clip of body camera video released by Jones County showing the moments...
Jones County releases body camera video of fatal use of force near Martelle
The full forensic identification of the remains has not been completed, but FBI officials felt...
Univ. of Wisconsin Oshkosh student helping Gabby Petito investigators after giving ride to boyfiend
Severe illness was more common among the unvaccinated. The hospitalization rate was almost 10...
CDC study says COVID-19 can spread in vaccinated

Latest News

Tara O'Connor, with Atkins Volunteer Fire Department.
Atkins firefighter discusses her battle with narcolepsy on World Narcolepsy Day
Iowa Catholic Worker to expand to help more than double the number of asylum seekers
Iowa Catholic Worker to expand to help more than double the number of asylum seekers
Firefighter.
Firefighter shares story overcoming narcolepsy
Clothing drive for refugees.
Clothing drive held for Afghan refugees staying in Wisconsin